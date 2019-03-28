[PHOTOS] The 'Then And Now' Photos Of NSYNC And The Backsteet Boys
Get ready to feel old after looking at the pictures of two famous boy bands, NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.
Check this out, NSYNC was formed 24 years ago, while the Backstreet Boys released their first album in roughly 20 years and are practicing for their world tour coming up.
Buzzfeed posted these photos of how these boys have changed, now married, have children or doing solo music. Here are the "then and now" group photos from both bands:
NSYNC then
thank you for making me happy when i need it most-- @nsync @iamckirkpatrick @lancebass @jcchasezofficial @realjoeyfatone @justintimberlake
NSYNC now
Backstreet Boys then
Backstreet Boys now
We’re performing at @jimmykimmellive on Tuesday, April 9 and you can be there! Get audience tickets now at the link in stories. ---- Tune-in on April 9 at 11:35/10:35c on @abcnetwork
