[PHOTOS] The 'Then And Now' Photos Of NSYNC And The Backsteet Boys

Get ready to feel old after looking at the pictures of two famous boy bands, NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

Check this out, NSYNC was formed 24 years ago, while the Backstreet Boys released their first album in roughly 20 years and are practicing for their world tour coming up.

Buzzfeed posted these photos of how these boys have changed, now married, have children or doing solo music. Here are the "then and now" group photos from both bands:

To check out the invdividual photos from each member from both groups, click here.

NSYNC then

NSYNC now

This is for the fans ❤️ A post shared by *NSYNC (@nsync) on Apr 30, 2018 at 1:46pm PDT

Backstreet Boys then

Backstreet Boys now

via Buzzfeed