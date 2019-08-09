Bear Destroys The Inside Of A Car In Colorado

Leaving your dog in the car is one thing, letting a bear into your car is something unimaginable.

Police in Snowmass Village, Colorado posted photos on Facebook of a local’s car interior after a bear to trap itself inside. The owner of the vehicle left the car unattended and the doors unlocked.

Police say the bear managed to open the door, climb in and closed the door; the animal then destroyed the inside of the car. Police are urging residents to lock their cars and secure their windows to help prevent this from happening again.

Check out some of the crazy pictures down below.

Via: UPI