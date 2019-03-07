[PHOTOS] Matthew McConaughey Gives Support, Talks Privately With Students From Arlington Sam Houston After Teacher's Sudden Passing

Matthew McConaughey visited the Play Ball event on Tuesday, where he got to meet the students of Arlington Sam Houston High School.

McConaughey, who's the founder of the Just Keep Livin Foundation, talked specifically with the students of Sam Houston about their teacher, Rebecca Pfleger, 44 , who unexpectedly passed away on Jan. 19.

Roughly seven years ago, Pfleger and Eric Miller started the partnership with the Just Keep Livin Foundation and Sam Houston High School. Pfleger ran a mentorship program called PALs (Peer Assistance and Leadership) where high school students visited elementary and middle school students to mentor them in school and in life. Roughly 1,200 people showed up at her memorial service at the high school.

The actor started the conversation with this, "Respect yourself and trust yourself. If you don't trust yourself you cannot trust others. If you don't respect yourself you cannot respect others."

He goes on talking with the students from Sam Houston, "A lot of our program is seeing the bright side of things, but also not to just brush over the hardships -- to unpack them. Why is this part of my life tough," he says. "This whole class is dealing with that. What makes sense? That [life> isn't fair, so we talked about how that's hard, but also talked about what you can get from that. Can you respect your life every day a little more because of that, which tragedy can help us with sometimes."

Students from Sam Houston wore baby blue Just Keep Livin shirts, on the back saying "Can't Stop, Won't Stop. In memory of Mrs. Pfleger."

Matthew McConaughey believes you should see the bright side in things, but not brush away the hardships.



That’s why he felt the need to talk specifically to Sam Houston HS students on Tuesday after the sudden death of a beloved teacher.



via Sports Day