[PHOTOS] High School Seniors Dress Up As Pop Culture Icons For Photo IDs
This is, by far, the most hilarious traditions I have ever seen.
Seniors attending North Farmington High School in Michigan has a tradition for dressing up as pop culture celebrities for their student ID photos.
The Class of 2019 did an excellent job at doing so! Check out these photos below!
Yeah. I call it “my I have no future so what’s the point” look #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/p8dkyFlRwR— Molly Deighton (@Molly_deighton) September 13, 2018
you got it dude!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/LrhCeL99dK— jordyn kravitz (@jordyn_kravitz) September 13, 2018
“I am the most dangerous unarmed woman in the world.” -Ronda Rousey #NFID19 @Rondarousey pic.twitter.com/W3m1sIidDu— Olivia Miller (@OliviaaMillerr5) September 13, 2018
everybody with their boo right now and im like... #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8— nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018
Senior year? SEATBELTS EVERYONE!!!#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/Umn1DxADQB— Erin Sawyer (@Erinsa19) September 13, 2018
“Identity theft is not a joke, Jim!” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/qv74dPO7JG— Erik Elwell (@elwell_erik) September 13, 2018
You can check out more on Twitter using the #NFID19