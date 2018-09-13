[PHOTOS] High School Seniors Dress Up As Pop Culture Icons For Photo IDs

September 13, 2018
This is, by far, the most hilarious traditions I have ever seen. 

Seniors attending North Farmington High School in Michigan has a tradition for dressing up as pop culture celebrities for their student ID photos. 

The Class of 2019 did an excellent job at doing so! Check out these photos below!

You can check out more on Twitter using the #NFID19

 

 

