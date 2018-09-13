[PHOTOS] High School Seniors Dress Up As Pop Culture Icons For Photo IDs

This is, by far, the most hilarious traditions I have ever seen.

Seniors attending North Farmington High School in Michigan has a tradition for dressing up as pop culture celebrities for their student ID photos.

The Class of 2019 did an excellent job at doing so! Check out these photos below!

Yeah. I call it “my I have no future so what’s the point” look #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/p8dkyFlRwR — Molly Deighton (@Molly_deighton) September 13, 2018

“I am the most dangerous unarmed woman in the world.” -Ronda Rousey #NFID19 @Rondarousey pic.twitter.com/W3m1sIidDu — Olivia Miller (@OliviaaMillerr5) September 13, 2018

everybody with their boo right now and im like... #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8 — nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018

You can check out more on Twitter using the #NFID19