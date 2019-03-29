[PHOTOS] High School Prom Couple Gets Photo-Bombed By Zombies From Hit Show

Oh my goodness! These photos are pure gems and will definitely be something to remember for the rest of their lives.

This young, high school couple from Senioa, GA were taking photos for their upcoming prom. To you, "The Walking Dead" fans, this is where they film the stand-in town of Alexandria, VA.

"They walked directly in front of the camera," says Stephanie Smith, the photographer. "I kept shooting because it was too funny."

Smith knew that there were filming for the season and she took caution to not take photos of what was going on.

Check out the photos below!

via New York Post