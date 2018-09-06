[PHOTO] Whataburger Theme Texas Rangers Hat On Whataburger Night

ARE YOU FREAKIN’ SERIOUS?!?! Thanks to @Rangers for dropping off this AWESOME Whataburger themed trucker cap!!! ------



Get yours September 22nd on Whataburger Night at Globe Life Parkhttps://t.co/Qh37VHM5jK pic.twitter.com/uFy7EJtd55 — -------- ------------ ™️ (@TommySledge) September 6, 2018

If you love the Rangers and Whataburger, this cap is for you!

One of the personalities from our sister station, 105.3 THE FAN, posted a picture on Twitter that he received a hat from the Texas Rangers. Not only it has the logo of the baseball team, but also is Whataburger themed.

You can get your limited edition hat on September 22 as the Rangers take on the Mariners.

Click here, to go to the website and you have to purchase your tickets through the offer.

This is definitely for those Texas die-hard fans out there.