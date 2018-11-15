[PHOTO] Whataburger Releases Sweaters For Christmas

Y'all heard it here first: Whataburger just released these tasty new holiday sweaters! Head over to https://t.co/pMj0Env5l1 to snag one! pic.twitter.com/ujYUijyjkc — Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) November 15, 2018

As the weather gets more chillier and chillier by the day, Whataburger is here to save the day!

The Corpus Christi-based Whataburger has released sweaters to those who love Whataburger.

In the sweater you'll see a Christmas tree, fries, the logo and so much more.

It is a unisex Christmas sweater that will cost you $42.99.

It is currently sold out per the website, but says another delivery will come by December 5th! Click the link here.

Will you get one?