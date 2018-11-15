[PHOTO] Whataburger Releases Sweaters For Christmas

As the weather gets more chillier and chillier by the day, Whataburger is here to save the day!

The Corpus Christi-based Whataburger has released sweaters to those who love Whataburger. 

In the sweater you'll see a Christmas tree, fries, the logo and so much more. 

It is a unisex Christmas sweater that will cost you $42.99. 

It is currently sold out per the website, but says another delivery will come by December 5th! Click the link here.

Will you get one? 

whataburger
Christmas Sweaters
Texas