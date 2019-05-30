Very Demanding Dog Orders Burger At Upscale Restaurant

Anyone that has worked in the restaurant industry has dealt with their fair share of demanding customers, but not too many people have experienced that customer being a dog. A chef at an upscale restaurant in New York recently got a very detailed order, but was surprised when the receipt mentioned it was for a dog, not once, but twice.

my friend is the chef at an extremely fancy nyc restaurant and this is an order he received today pic.twitter.com/tA1fWWSOjo — Anna Silman (@annaesilman) May 27, 2019

The chef has plenty to read through with these heavily detailed instructions. Apparently, the dog wasn’t interested in flavor, as the order asked for a plain burger patty; no seasoning, no toppings, just the burger cooked medium-rare. The photo was shared by a friend of the chef, and has quickly gone viral.

does the dog talk to it's owner to make sure the patty isn't salted? — Greg (@supersetgreg) May 27, 2019

Yelp Review - “Woof” — Peter Saumur (@Stitched) May 28, 2019

Shouldn't the number of guests be 2, assuming it wasn't the dog who placed the order? — Janet (@JayEm9072) May 28, 2019

As many social media users pointed out, this does seem a bit odd of a request at an upscale New York restaurant. While demanding orders are normal in the restaurant industry, it is a bit strange to see the order coming from a dog. It is unknown at this time if the dog was satisfied with its meal.

Via Fox News