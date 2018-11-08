[PHOTO] Dutch Man In Court To Fight Lowering His Age By 20 Years For Tinder Purposes

Emile Ratelband, 69, is having a court battle in the Netherlands to legally change his age 20 years younger.

Ratelband was born in March 1949, but wants to change his birth certificate to 1969, meaning he will go from 69 to 49.

"I have done a [doctor's> check-up and what does it show?" he said. "My biological age is 45 years."

"When I'm 69, I am limited," he adds. "If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work."

"When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

Ratelband voiced the Dutch version of the Cars 2 character Vladimir Trunkov.

The judge stated that changing a birth date would legally delete a part of your life, depending how many years you want to change.

The court will rule the issue in four weeks.

via NY Post