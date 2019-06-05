[PHOTO] Director Patty Jenkins Shares New 'Wonder Woman' Costume

June 5, 2019
Director of "Wonder Woman", Patty Jenkins, has shared a photo of the new DC hero costume on social media.

Huge comic book and "Wonder Woman" fans are hoping that she will use this costume, as this costume is from the comic book.

Jenkins confirmed that they will not be attending the famous San Diego Comic-Con, but the full movie campaign will start in December.

The movie will take place in the 80s, where she will face Diana's adversary, Cheetah, (played by Kristen Wiig).

"Wonder Woman 1984" will hit theaters June 5, 2020.

 

