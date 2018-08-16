[PHOTO] Dallas Police Escorts Daughter Of Fallen Officer To First Day Of School

August 16, 2018
On Twitter, the Dallas Police Association tweeted a photo of a group of police officers who took Sgt. Smith's daughter to her first day of school.

Sgt. Smith, was one of the five police officers who were killed in the Dallas ambush on 7/7/16. 

The tweet says "We never forget the sacrifices of our hero's and their families". 

Gone but never forgotten. 

 

