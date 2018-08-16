[PHOTO] Dallas Police Escorts Daughter Of Fallen Officer To First Day Of School

This was the first day of school send-off for Sgt. Smith’s daughter. Sgt. Smith was killed in the 7/7/2016 ambush. We never forget the sacrifices of our hero’s and their families. pic.twitter.com/KWsjGsutXg — Dallas Police Assoc FOP #716 (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) August 16, 2018

On Twitter, the Dallas Police Association tweeted a photo of a group of police officers who took Sgt. Smith's daughter to her first day of school.

Sgt. Smith, was one of the five police officers who were killed in the Dallas ambush on 7/7/16.

The tweet says "We never forget the sacrifices of our hero's and their families".

Gone but never forgotten.