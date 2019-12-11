Philip McKeon, Child Star On Sitcom 'Alice', Dies at Age 55

Philip McKeon, the former child actor best known for his role on the CBS sitcom "Alice," passed away after battling a longtime illness, Tuesday morning in Texas.

Family spokesman Jeff Ballard, confirmed in a news release. “We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil's passing," the spokesman said. "His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life."

McKeon, was most recognizable as Tommy Hyatt, the son of the titular character on "Alice," played by Linda Lavin. The show, which ran from 1976 to 1985, followed Alice, an aspiring singer who worked as a waitress at a diner in Phoenix.

McKeon also worked at the Los Angeles radio station KFWB News 98 for 10 years, Ballard said. He later moved to Wimberly, Texas, to be closer to family and for the last several years hosted his own radio show. His other credits include the 1987 slasher film Return to Horror High and appearances in CHiPs, Fantasy Island and The Love Boat.

The actor Charlie Sheen also reacted to Mckeon's death on Twitter, calling him a "perfect gentleman and an ebullient spirit."

Philip is survived by his younger sister actress Nancy McKeon, and his mother Barbara.

Via: CNN