Phil Collins Fell Backward In the Middle Of His Show On Sunday Night

September 30, 2019
Billy Kidd
Phil Collins

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The man is a living legend. 

Phil Collins brought his Not Dead Yet Tour to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday Night.

In the middle of his set, Collins walked over to get a front-row seat to watch his son play the drums. He sat on his stool and fell backward, the spotlight wasn’t on Phil at the time but everyone in the crowd could see him fall over. 

As his son kept playing, three crew members rushed over to help Collins get back up. Once he returned to his seat he gave everyone to the side of the stage a thumbs up. 

You could hear everyone in the crowd gasping in a video from the show. Collins continued to play on even after taking a nasty spill and proved that he still got it. 

Via: TMZ 

