Pharrell Williams Says He’s Embarrassed By His Song ‘Blurred Lines’

Can you believe it’s been 6 years since ‘Blurred Lines’ was released?

Pharrell Williams recently opened up about his 2013 hit song and how he’s embarrassed by it now. During an interview with GQ, Williams said he wouldn’t write a song like ‘Blurred Lines’ today.

“Some of my old songs, I would never write or sing today. I get embarrassed by some of that stuff. It just took a lot of time and growth to get to that place.”

He said at first he didn’t understand why some critics thought the song was misogynistic because at the time everyone loved it. After a while, he’s perspective on the song changed.

“I realized that there are men who use that same language when taking advantage of a woman, and it doesn’t matter that that’s not my behavior. Or the way I think about things. It just matters how it affects women. And I was like, ‘Got it. I get it. Cool.’ My mind opened up to what was actually being said in the song and how it could make someone feel. Even though it wasn’t the majority, it didn’t matter. I cared what they were feeling, too. I realized that we live in a chauvinist culture in our country. Hadn’t realized that. Didn’t realize that some of my songs catered to that. So that blew my mind.”

Via: Yahoo Entertainment