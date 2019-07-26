Petition To Move Halloween To The Last Saturday Of October Picks Up Steam

July 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Kids Trick or Treating

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Halloween has always been October 31st, but there’s a petition going around that wants to change that. 

The National Petition to Move Halloween has picked up some serious momentum recently. As of writing this, the petition has over 77,000 signatures. The Halloween & Costume Association started the petition and wants to move the date to the last Saturday of October. 

According to the website, they believe moving the date would make trick-or-treating safer for kids. They site that each year there are about 3,800 Halloween-related injuries. They also state that we shouldn’t cram one of the most beloved holidays into 2 hours on a weekday but that we should celebrate it all day instead. 

This year Halloween falls on a Thursday, how would you feel about moving the date to the last Saturday of October? Let us know in the comments. 

Via: USA Today 

Tags: 
Halloween
Trick or Treating
Petition
Last Saturday
October
Date

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes