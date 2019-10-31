McKinney ISD Students Petition To Have School Canceled The Day After Halloween
First, there was a petition to have Halloween moved to the last Saturday of the month, now there’s a petition to have school canceled the day after.
Petitions for several different schools to cancel classes on November 1st have gained some serious traction. Over a million people have signed online petitions across the country.
The description for one petition reads:
“Kids should not have to go to school after Halloween as it would be incredibly dangerous to do so, due to the multiple adults that are hungover. I do not want to be hit by a car the day after Halloween walking to school, or get into a car accident because of it.”
Here in North Texas, McKinney ISD released a statement saying classes will be held as scheduled on November 1st despite a petition signed by over 10,000 students.
“MISD has declared it will still be holding school on the Friday after Halloween, despite a student petition asking for the day off that has garnered over 10,000 students’ signatures.”
What do you think? Should we cancel school and take a day off from work the day after, or move Halloween to a Saturday?
Via: CBS DFW