Petition Calls For 2nd Grade Teacher To Be Removed After Writing “Absolutely Pathetic” On Students Work

April 19, 2019
Billy Kidd
Upset Teacher

Do you remember reading the comments your elementary school teacher would leave you after a test? They typically read “Great Job, Good Work,” or if you weren’t the brightest kid class you got “See Me After Class”.

This second-grade teacher from Pennsylvania may have taken it to far. Parent Chris Piland posted a picture of his sons’ math work that he did in school and the rude comment his teacher Alyssa Rupp Bohenek, had left for him. "Absolutely pathetic. He answered 13 in 3 min! Sad."

"I am beyond frustrated that someone would write this on a child's work,” Piland wrote on Facebook. The picture quickly went viral, and soon after a petition started to have Bohenek removed from the school. So far over 12,000 people have signed, someone has even started a counter-petition asking for Bohenek to keep teaching. The counter petition has only gained about 500 signatures. 

Valley View School District superintendent Rose Minniti said on Tuesday that an investigation into the incident is underway. “It’s a personnel issue and the results of that are not going to be dictated by social media. It’s going to be dictated by the facts and evidence.”

Do you think the teacher took it to far with that comment?

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle

