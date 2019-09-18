Fans Aren’t Happy With Who Next Seasons Bachelor Is Going To Be

September 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
beach

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Trending

We have a new Bachelor for season 24 and its Pilot Peter Webber. 

Webber is best known for being the third runner up on the last season of ‘The Bachelorette’. He became even more famous when Bachelorette Hannah Brown admitted that the two of them had sex in a windmill four times. 

When news broke that Webber would be the next Bachelor, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with the show. Just about everyone online could agree that they should have picked Mike Johnson over Webber. 

Fans got their hopes up when Bachelor host Chris Harrison told People that Johnson had a really strong chance at the "Bachelor" title.

“Of course he’s a contender for Bachelor. How could he not be a contender with that smile? He’s one of my favorite people we’ve ever had on the show. He’s a love of a man. I don’t know him that well, and I consider him a really good friend.”

Do you agree with who the show picked to be the next bachelor? 

Via: Too Fab

Tags: 
the Bachelor
Season 24
Fans
Bachelor Nation
Upset
Peter Webber
Mike Johnson

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes