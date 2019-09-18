Fans Aren’t Happy With Who Next Seasons Bachelor Is Going To Be

We have a new Bachelor for season 24 and its Pilot Peter Webber.

Webber is best known for being the third runner up on the last season of ‘The Bachelorette’. He became even more famous when Bachelorette Hannah Brown admitted that the two of them had sex in a windmill four times.

When news broke that Webber would be the next Bachelor, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with the show. Just about everyone online could agree that they should have picked Mike Johnson over Webber.

They had Mike Johnson’s fine ass sitting right there and they picked someone else to be The Bachelor #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/oCKeyACly8 — Stephanie (@scde_de) September 18, 2019

@chrisbharrison so did you just try to replace Mike being the first black bachelor with Peter being the first guy to live close to the mansion? #thebachelor #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/23450GUyAp — Marlisha Scott (@MarlishaScott) September 18, 2019

*mike johnson exists*



chris harrison: our next #bachelor is another basic vanilla pilot pic.twitter.com/okBTUeDJkH — Kiley O'Toole (@kileyzatoole) September 18, 2019

ABC really picked Pilot Pete when they had the perfect man in Mike Johnson. Suddenly I’m busy from January to May on Monday nights from 8pm-10pm. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Ve3IljZsaK — Crystal (@CrystalNievesM) September 18, 2019

Fans got their hopes up when Bachelor host Chris Harrison told People that Johnson had a really strong chance at the "Bachelor" title.

“Of course he’s a contender for Bachelor. How could he not be a contender with that smile? He’s one of my favorite people we’ve ever had on the show. He’s a love of a man. I don’t know him that well, and I consider him a really good friend.”

Do you agree with who the show picked to be the next bachelor?

Via: Too Fab