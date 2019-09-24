Eric Clapton & Peter Frampton Cover The Beatles While In Dallas

Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Fest took place over the weekend over at the American Airlines Center. Several legendary musicians took to the stage including Billy Gibbons, Keb' Mo', Jeff Beck, John Mayer, Bonnie Raitt, and Derek Trucks.

Just before Eric Clapton’s set came to an end, he invited Peter Frampton to the stage. The two closed out the night with a cover of The Beatles’ ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’.

They definitely brought the house down, check out the video below.

Video of Peter Frampton, Eric Clapton, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Dallas Texas, September 20 2019

Via: Music Radar