40-Years Ago KISS’ Original Lineup Came To An End

It was 40 years ago that the original members of the band KISS played together for the last time. The original members wouldn’t reunite for almost 20 years after drummer Peter Criss sabotaged three the last five shows on their 1979 Dynasty tour.

Relationships among band members were a bit uneasy prior to the last five shows.

The fifth to last show began on December 8th. During the show, Criss was playing a little to fast and Paul Stanley gestured to him to slow things down. Instead, he slowed things down to a crawl. Paul began screaming at Peter then he stopped drumming altogether.

Two nights later Peter Criss was so upset with his bandmates that he stopping playing in the middle of Stanley's solo and stormed off stage.

Two more nights later and three shows to go on their tour, Criss hit Gene Simmons on the back of the head with a drum stick. During their pre-encore break, Simmons kicked Criss in the shin before returning to the stage.

During the same show before returning for a second encore Criss came after Gene Simmons with a broken champagne bottle, crewmembers had to drag Criss away. The two cooled off and shook hands and went back out to finish their show. The band played their last two shows together without incident.

Peter Criss was then fired and later replaced with new drummer Eric Carr for the bands 1980 Unmasked tour.

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock