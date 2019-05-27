Globe Life Park Is Named The Most The Most Vegan Friendly Ballpark In America

At Globe Life Park you can order some pretty outrageous food such as 3-foot hot dogs, massive BBQ burgers, and a fried dill pickle with a hot dog inside.

They also have a large selection of vegan options. Their menu is so grand that PETA has named Globe Life Park the most vegan-friendly ballpark of 2019.

This isn’t the first time that Globe Life Park has been recognized for its vegan food, it was named the most vegan-friendly ballpark by PETA back in 2017. Globe Life Park added a vegan concession stand in 2016 and since then it has seen nothing but success. The vegan concession stand is so popular that there’s even a fan page for it on Facebook.

The stand is located near the third-base line in front of Section 16. The vegan menu is even bigger this year than it has been in the past thanks to their new partnership with Beyond Meats. Check out some of the menu options down below.

Beyond Burgers with vegan cheese and a side of chips

Street tacos with Beyond Meat beef crumbles

Beyond Italian Sausages served with grilled onions and a Rudi’s Bakery Bun

Vegan Ballpark Nachos with vegan cheese and chili (new!)

Vegan Grande Nachos loaded with vegan cheese and Beyond Meat crumbles

Frito pies

Beyond Meat chicken wraps

Lightlife Jumbo Smart Dogs

Vegan chili with Beyond Meat crumbles

Black bean tamales



Via: Fort Worth Culture Map