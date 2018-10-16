Personal Politics Could Be A Deal Breaker In Millennial Relationships, Study Says

If you want to date a millennial, one piece of advice; register to vote. According to a study done by OkCupid, 85% of millennials find voting of extreme importance to them.

Those ages 18-29 years old have had some of the lowest voting turnout and with midterm elections just around the corner, it seems millennials are getting more involved in politics.

Some of the other findings of this study include;

75% of women millennials say they wouldn't date someone who didn't support the #metoo movement, and 46% said they wouldn't date someone who doesn't vote.

77% of men said they would date a nonvoter.

Melissa Hobley, OkCupid's Chief Marketing Officer say, "People are flocking to tell us how they feel about (politics), and to more importantly have that impact their potential love matches." In many cases politics is sean as a make or break decision in one moving forward with a relationship.

via WFAA