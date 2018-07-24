Goldfish Crackers Recalled Over Salmonella Risk
Better look in the pantry!
Better take a look in your pantry: some of your kids' favorite snacks may have been recalled!
Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling 3.3 million units of Goldfish Crackers. The reason? The possible presence of salmonella.
It turns out an ingredient supplier let the company know that whey powder used in seasoning four types of their snacks could contain salmonella.
Here's what's being recalled:
- Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel
- Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion
- Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
- Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
Luckily, no illnesses have been reported (yet).
This isn't the first time food products have been recalled because of a salmonella scare: recently some types of Ritz Bits, Ritz Cracker sandwiches, Honey Smacks cereal, and packages of pre-cut melon have been pulled from shelves, too.
Source: AOL