Goldfish Crackers Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Better take a look in your pantry: some of your kids' favorite snacks may have been recalled!

Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling 3.3 million units of Goldfish Crackers. The reason? The possible presence of salmonella.

It turns out an ingredient supplier let the company know that whey powder used in seasoning four types of their snacks could contain salmonella.

Here's what's being recalled:

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Luckily, no illnesses have been reported (yet).

This isn't the first time food products have been recalled because of a salmonella scare: recently some types of Ritz Bits, Ritz Cracker sandwiches, Honey Smacks cereal, and packages of pre-cut melon have been pulled from shelves, too.

Source: AOL

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!