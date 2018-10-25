People Scatter Their Loved Ones Ashes At Disney Parks

At the happiest place on earth, it might also be the happiest place for all eternity.

According to custodians who work at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, say people will scatter ashes of their loved ones inside the parks.

People scatter ashes so much, the custodians came up with a code word, "Hepa Cleanup", to not scare off visitors inside the park.

A spokesperson for Disney Parks says it is "strictly prohibited and unlawful."

In California, it is a misdemeanor if you're caught scattering ashes inside the park.

via FOX 4