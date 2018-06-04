People Are Freaking Out Over #BeardedMenLookingUp Selfies

June 4, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Beard Man
Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Features
Shows

The internet is a beautifully weird and wonderful place. Today's latest trend...#BeardedMenLookingUp.

Here's how it works...if you have a beard, just point your chin to the sky and snap a quick pic. Basically, your beardy chin looks the top of a faceless head.

This is what happens when I am sitting at home doing nothing due to an injury. #beardedmenlookingup

A post shared by Matt Fitzgerald (@juggernautcheer) on

#beardedmenlookingup #hagrid

A post shared by Nathan Garrett Davis (@anathangd) on

Now, some have tried this without a beard, but we wouldn't recommend it.

Seriously, what the heck did we just look at?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

Tags: 
Beard
Man
men
Selfie
beared men looking up
Trend
Hashtag