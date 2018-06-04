People Are Freaking Out Over #BeardedMenLookingUp Selfies
The internet is a beautifully weird and wonderful place. Today's latest trend...#BeardedMenLookingUp.
Here's how it works...if you have a beard, just point your chin to the sky and snap a quick pic. Basically, your beardy chin looks the top of a faceless head.
#beardsfrombelow pic.twitter.com/Jb2fQLbxOq— Jim Connolly (@gyme7) June 3, 2018
In honor of that viral tweet of people looking up with their beards, I thought I’d share mine. pic.twitter.com/1byz2vAgEq— Michael Kaz (@Mkazmierczak61) June 2, 2018
Men with beards looking upwards for your viewing pleasure. Don't say I don't give you anything pic.twitter.com/ft2M7kQ5h4— Dan (@ehdannyboy) June 2, 2018
Apparently #beardedmenlookingup selfies are a thing now? pic.twitter.com/Yrjodsvq5V— Mark & Gem -- (@gemark1605) June 3, 2018
If you know you know. Here’s mine. Show me yours -- solidarity #funnychins #beard #beards #hipsters #beardedmenlookingup explanation: https://t.co/f0gIHO2NKk pic.twitter.com/sNHRpT1OSR— Pat Fulgoni ---- (@patfulgoni) April 21, 2018
This is what happens when I am sitting at home doing nothing due to an injury. #beardedmenlookingup
Now, some have tried this without a beard, but we wouldn't recommend it.
@pewdiepie can you please do this. I really need to know what you look like when you look straight up #beardedmenlookingup https://t.co/HithTMrt1s— Selina Mara (@selina_mara) April 19, 2018
Seriously, what the heck did we just look at?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!