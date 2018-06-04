People Are Freaking Out Over #BeardedMenLookingUp Selfies

The internet is a beautifully weird and wonderful place. Today's latest trend...#BeardedMenLookingUp.

Here's how it works...if you have a beard, just point your chin to the sky and snap a quick pic. Basically, your beardy chin looks the top of a faceless head.

In honor of that viral tweet of people looking up with their beards, I thought I’d share mine. pic.twitter.com/1byz2vAgEq — Michael Kaz (@Mkazmierczak61) June 2, 2018

Men with beards looking upwards for your viewing pleasure. Don't say I don't give you anything pic.twitter.com/ft2M7kQ5h4 — Dan (@ehdannyboy) June 2, 2018

Now, some have tried this without a beard, but we wouldn't recommend it.

@pewdiepie can you please do this. I really need to know what you look like when you look straight up #beardedmenlookingup https://t.co/HithTMrt1s — Selina Mara (@selina_mara) April 19, 2018

Seriously, what the heck did we just look at?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!