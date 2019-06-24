Someone Inserted Pennywise The Clown Into The ‘Cheers’ Opening Credits

June 24, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Pennywise Mural

Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

You might not be able to watch the opening credits the ‘Cheers’ the same way again.

One of the best opening theme songs may have just been ruined by one of the scariest clowns ever, Pennywise the dancing clown from 2017’s ‘IT’. Someone uploaded a version of the opening credits to ‘Cheers’ but with Pennywise inserted in random places. Seems like an appropriate fit being that the opening credits feature old-timey photos, just like the ones of Pennywise in ‘IT’. Plus both take place in the 1980s.

Cheers, a place where everybody knows your name, including Pennywise. Check out the video below. Can you spot Pennywise? 

Via: Movie Web

