Peloton Husband Gives Real Life Girlfriend Peloton Bike For Christmas

December 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Ever since the infamous Peloton bike ad aired, Sean Hunter aka the Peloton husband, has been having somewhat of a difficult time in his personal life.  

But now, it looks like he's past all that and owning his controversial fame.  

In an epic move, Sean gave his real-life girlfriend a Peloton bike of her own! 

Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time.... Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me)----

A post shared by Sean Hunter (@pelotonhusband) on

And honestly his girlfriend looks pretty happy about it.  

-story via barstoolsports.com 

