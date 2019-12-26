Peloton Husband Gives Real Life Girlfriend Peloton Bike For Christmas
Ever since the infamous Peloton bike ad aired, Sean Hunter aka the Peloton husband, has been having somewhat of a difficult time in his personal life.
But now, it looks like he's past all that and owning his controversial fame.
In an epic move, Sean gave his real-life girlfriend a Peloton bike of her own!
Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time.... Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me)----
And honestly his girlfriend looks pretty happy about it.
-story via barstoolsports.com