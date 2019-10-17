Paul Rudd Says He May Have Convinced Leonardo DiCaprio To Do ‘Titanic’

Rudd said Leo was a bit hesitant about doing a big studio movie

October 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Paul Rudd

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for The New Yorker

Looks like we can thank Paul Rudd for Leonardo DiCaprio being in ‘Titanic’. 

While appearing on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, Rudd revealed that while he was working on ‘Romeo + Juliet’, Leo said he was hesitant about doing a big studio movie with James Cameron. Rudd said he might have helped push Leo to do ‘Titanic’. 

“I don’t think I had an influence on whether DiCaprio took the role, but sometimes, looking back, you find yourself in some interesting conversations and moments in time.”

The two were riding in a car together when Rudd said it would awesome to do a movie about the Titanic and that he should do it. 

“I was riding to the place with Leo and he said, ‘I just got offered this movie, and it’s a big movie.’ And he had done indie films up to that point. He said, ‘It’s a studio movie, it’s Titanic.'”

“I said, ‘That’s incredible!’ And I knew a lot about Titanic because my dad just talked about it at the table. And we had a conversation about it and Leo was saying, ‘Oh, like I don’t know what I’ll do.’ I remember saying, ‘You should do it!’”

Rudd doesn’t believe his conversation with Leo is why he did the movie, but finds it interesting. 

“I don’t think I had any say, but it is kind of interesting to think back on that. Cause he did it. He did the movie.”

Via: NME 

