Paul Reubens Announces Tour To Celebrate 35th Anniversary Of 'Pee-Wee's Big Adventure'

December 9, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
pee wee herman

Kevin Winter / Staff

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

Next summer is the 35th anniversary of the film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and to celebrate it, Paul Reubens is going on tour.  

Starting in Febuarary, Reubens will embark on a 20 city North American tour including Dallas!  

The film will be brought to select theaters for a screening where movie-goers will also get to hear stories about the film from Reubens himself. 

-story via boingboing.net 

 

Tags: 
Paul Reubens
Pee wee Herman
Tour
2020
movies
35th anniversary
2019