Paul Reubens Announces Tour To Celebrate 35th Anniversary Of 'Pee-Wee's Big Adventure'

Next summer is the 35th anniversary of the film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and to celebrate it, Paul Reubens is going on tour.

Starting in Febuarary, Reubens will embark on a 20 city North American tour including Dallas!

The film will be brought to select theaters for a screening where movie-goers will also get to hear stories about the film from Reubens himself.

-- TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT: To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, there will be a SPECIAL SCREENING OF THE MOVIE in 20 cities, followed by amazing stories about the making of the film by my pal Paul Reubens!!! Go to https://t.co/NyA0jVjsEd NOW!#PWBA35 pic.twitter.com/zqIjedsTRB — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) December 9, 2019

