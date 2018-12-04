Paul McCartney Announces Tour Stop At Globe Life Park In Arlington

Sir Paul McCartney will be bringing his 'Freshen Up' US tour to Globe Life Park in Arlington on Friday, June 14, 2019.

You can expect to hear nearly three hours of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs from Paul's solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogs that have formed the soundtracks of our lives, said a release from the artist.

Tickets for the Arlington concert go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m.

“We are ecstatic to host Sir Paul McCartney at Globe Life Park in Arlington as part of his Freshen Up Tour,“ said Sean Decker, Texas Rangers SVP of Operations and Events. “This will be a historic event that fans will remember for years to come as the venue approaches its final season as a Major League Baseball park”

For more information, go to http://paulmccartney.com/

