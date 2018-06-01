This Passenger Smelled So Bad His Flight Made An Emergency Landing

If you had to rank the top 5 worst things people do on flights, terrible smells would certainly make the list. Usually horrible smells come from food passengers bring on flights, but not this time....

We all have BO, some worse than others, but it usually doesn't cause emergency landings. A man on a Dutch flight reportedly fell victim to some kind of perfect storm of BO, filling the entire cabin with horrendous smells.

Not just bad, we're talking chemical warfare level smells. The stink was so bad that the flight reportedly was forced to make an emergency landing.

One passenger described the smell as "like he hadn't washed himself for several weeks." Other passengers report sickness and even vomiting after inhaling the toxic stench.

Flight attendants initially tried to quarantine the man in the lavatory, but those walls were no match for the overwhelming odor. Eventually, pilots decided to make and emergency landing to get the man off the plane.

An official statement said the emergency landing was caused by "medical reasons," but an airline spokesman admitted, "it is indeed right that he smelled quite a bit."

Via Vice