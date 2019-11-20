Mom Scares Her Own Children With A Surprise Visit From The Grinch In Viral Video

These kids will never look at the Grinch same way after what their parents did.

Its that time of the year when we all get together to take photos for the family Christmas card. One mom thought it would be a great idea for her kids to take a picture with the Grinch.

Instead of a pleasant surprise, her kids were scared to death and ran off screaming, when the Grinch appeared out from behind them. She posted a video of her kids bolting off on Instagram.

She captioned the video: “My kids couldn’t wait to meet the Grinch this weekend! I’d say it went well”. Check out the hilarious video down below.

Via: FOX 4 News