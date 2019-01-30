Parents Are So Excited As Their Son Gets Into His First Professional Hockey Fight

Parents will always be proud of their children’s no matter what they do.

On Tuesday night, Boston Bruins rookie Trent Frederic made his NHL debut as they faced off against the Winnipeg Jets. Frederic’s parents could be seen in the stands cheering him on as he took the ice.

During the second period, the 20-year-old forward got into a scuffle with the Jets Left Wing Brandon Tanev, this was Frederic’s first NHL fight on the ice. As the gloves came off, the crowd irrupted and his parents burst into joy screaming and cheering for their boy.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW TRENT FREDERIC!!! pic.twitter.com/h4XojA2dtS — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 30, 2019

As Frederic walked off the ice the crowd gave him a standing ovation, while his parents clapped for him, they attempted a congratulatory high five and missed by a mile. Check out the hillarious clip below.

Parents of Trent Frederic celebrate after the 20 year-old #Bruins player gets into a fight. pic.twitter.com/CENaGQwyLI — David Wade (@davidwade) January 30, 2019

This will be a moment that both Trent and his parents remember forever. The time he got into his first professional hockey fight and his parents missed a high five on TV.

Via: Yahoo Sports