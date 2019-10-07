Paralyzed Man Walks Again Using Brain-Controlled Exoskeleton

Mind blowing how far technology has advanced

October 7, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
A disabled man is sitting in a wheelchair

Credit: Getty Images/vadimguzhva

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Headlines
News
Technology

It is astonishing how far technology has advanced in the past decades. Future tech innovations will help patients who suffers from tetraplegia.

French researchers have made far advancements with a mind controlled suit. A paralyzed man was able to walk again with an exoskeleton robotic suit. This new advancement took two years of training and prep work.   

Thibault, a paralyzed 28-year-old French man was celebrating at a night club four years ago when he was injured.  The accident left him fully paralyzed. The man, suffers from quadriplegia, yet he was able to move all four of his paralyzed limbs using his brain. The implants let the man operate the suit by reading the signals in his sensorimotor cortex, the area of the brain that controls movement.

He was able to operate, maneuver, and walk in a body robotic exoskeleton. controlled by brain signals by two implants placed on the surface of the brain.

Scientists want to caution patience on this innovation. Thibault, was assisted with a ceiling harness their next step is getting a patient to walk unassisted.

Via: Popular Mechanics

Tags: 
Paralyzed
Exoskeleton
Brain-Controlled
Robotics
Artificial Intelligence
technology
Innovatioin

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes