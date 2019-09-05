Panic! At The Disco Releases A Virtual Reality Concert Video Experience

September 5, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Brandon Urie

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Music
Newsletter Features
Rock

Panic! At The Disco is still dominating the charts. 

The band played two nights at the O2 Arena in London earlier this year while on their Pray For The Wicked tour. Their show consisted of pyrotechnics and a 28-song setlist. 

Don’t you wish you could have attended that show?  Wish no more, because the band has the next best thing for you to enjoy their music. 

Panic! At The Disco has just announced a new virtual reality concert video. The band partnered with MelodyVR to bring us a concert video like no other. The description reads: 

“With MelodyVR, you can get closer than ever to your favorite artists and control what you see by moving between ‘Jump Spots’. Which means you can go down the front, deep in the crowd, or even up on stage with the bands you love. Don’t worry, we won’t tell security.”

Check out a clip from their concert video down below. 

Via: Alternative Press

Tags: 
Panic! at the Disco
Brandon Urie
VR
Concert Video
Virtual Reality Experience

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes