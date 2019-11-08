Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Song, 'Under The Graveyard'

Ozzy fans get excited the man has finally released a new song, almost ten years later. “Under the Graveyard,” the first single off his unnamed new record.

OZZY OSBOURNE Returns With First New Song In Nine Years "Under The Graveyard;" Will Release New Album Ordinary Man In 2020 https://t.co/m9aj6Z55ie pic.twitter.com/Ipmw7sKcjz — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) November 8, 2019

“Under the Graveyard” has a different twist and is a non-traditional song for Ozzy. He says his recent collaboration with Post Malone inspired his new album. The new musical influences are clearly present in the varied genre arrangement. A combination of lead guitars, romping bass lines and alt-rock undertones make this album hard to define.

The new album is expected to hit sometime in 2020. The material came quickly after Ozzy’s guest appearance on Post Malone’s “Take What You Want.

Check out the song below:

Video of OZZY OSBOURNE - &quot;Under The Graveyard&quot; (Official Audio)

Via: Loudwire