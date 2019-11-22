Ozzy and Slash Release New Song “Straight To Hell”

Everyone has gone wild for Ozzy’s return to music and his recent first solo song in almost a decade. Well fans get ready for more!

Ozzy has released his second song in collaboration with Slash, the guitarist from Guns ‘N Roses . Ozzy’s second song is titled "Straight To Hell" from his forthcoming solo album Ordinary Man.

The song is rock track with a tint of blues by Slash’s guitar solo. The upcoming record will include many other features like Andrew Watt on the guitar, Duff McKagan on the bass and Chad Smith on the drums.

Ozzy has a lot of great things rolling for him in the upcoming months and year. He is set to perform at the AMA’s this Sunday, Nov. 24, with Post Malone. He will also be on tour with Judas Priest in Europe and Marilyn Manson in the U.S.

What a better way to make a comeback! Listen to his new release below.

Video of OZZY OSBOURNE - &quot;Straight To Hell&quot; (Official Audio)

Via: Metal Injection