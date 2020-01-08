Oscars Will Go Hostless Again For 2020 Ceremony

With only a month before the Academy Awards Show, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement Wednesday, that for the second year in a row, the Oscars will go hostless.

"Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year," Burke said, stressing the ceremony would repeat what worked last year. 2019, marked the first time the Oscars broke the tradition of not having a host. Instead, producers will recruit celebrities to introduce each segment.

There were some mixed reviews from fans last year. Some loved the new format others did not like the change.

At one point, it was rumored Kevin Hart would host, but he decided to step down from hosting duties.

As of now the 2020, ceremony will be produced by Oscar-nominated producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.

Via: USA Today