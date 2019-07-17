The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Is Available On Airbnb For $136 A Night

The Iconic Hot Dog Car Has Been Turned Into A Living Space For National Hot Dog Day

July 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Oscar_Mayer

Tim Boyle / Staff

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Food
Humor
Random & Odd News
Travel

Summer vacation just got a lot more interesting for hot dog lovers. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been transformed into a mobile home, and can be rented on Airbnb. The iconic hot dog car is currently stationed in Chicago, and can be rented for $136 a night.

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been around since the 1930’s traveling across the country, but for a limited time, it will be stationed in Chicago for some lucky fans to enjoy. Each guest will be welcomed with plenty of hot dog themed accessories. The one bedroom, one bathroom space includes a mini fridge, filled with Oscar Mayer hot dogs, and a roller grill.

There will also be an outdoor space for guests to enjoy a hotdog picnic. According to the Airbnb description, “For one night only, you can have the opportunity to eat hot dogs, dream of hot dogs, and yes, live in a hot dog, with an overnight stay in the iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile (no, you’re not having hunger-induced visions — this is real!)”

Fans quickly flocked to social media to share their excitement at the possibility of staying in the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile. It will be a tough room to book, as it is only available for three days in August. Booking will open July 24th, so it will be a mad dash to book a stay in the iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.

Via Yahoo!

Tags: 
oscar mayer
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile
summer
vacation
Chicago
Airbnb

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes