The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Is Available On Airbnb For $136 A Night

Summer vacation just got a lot more interesting for hot dog lovers. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been transformed into a mobile home, and can be rented on Airbnb. The iconic hot dog car is currently stationed in Chicago, and can be rented for $136 a night.

What better way to celebrate #NationalHotDogDay than spending the night in a giant hot dog? For a limited time, the famous Oscar Mayer @Wienermobile will be available for booking on Airbnb: https://t.co/nYbaYqyT0I -- pic.twitter.com/Wo4ecWVWRL — Airbnb (@Airbnb) July 17, 2019

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been around since the 1930’s traveling across the country, but for a limited time, it will be stationed in Chicago for some lucky fans to enjoy. Each guest will be welcomed with plenty of hot dog themed accessories. The one bedroom, one bathroom space includes a mini fridge, filled with Oscar Mayer hot dogs, and a roller grill.

You know we had to go big for #NationalHotDogDay! So, we turned America’s favorite -- on wheels into a place to rest your head. Set a reminder for next Wednesday, when booking opens on @Airbnb and become one of the first guests in the @Wienermobile! -- https://t.co/wZEyAULdk5 pic.twitter.com/EkfZBAfoiz — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) July 17, 2019

There will also be an outdoor space for guests to enjoy a hotdog picnic. According to the Airbnb description, “For one night only, you can have the opportunity to eat hot dogs, dream of hot dogs, and yes, live in a hot dog, with an overnight stay in the iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile (no, you’re not having hunger-induced visions — this is real!)”

Oh man, kinda like getting to go to Sesame Street. What a fun experience! — Debbie (@Debbie06704298) July 17, 2019

$136? That doesn't quite cut the mustard, Darren. — Bruno (@BrunoGarrett1) July 17, 2019

Yes, sometimes dreams do come true! Kiddo love Hot Dogs and cars; seeing the Weiner Mobile was bucket list worthy for him! He’s been a hot dog for the last 2 Halloween’s and still wears his costume around the house at least once a week, it hangs in his room. -------- pic.twitter.com/rs7n7i74rP — Jenny Barber Valois (@Inspiredlawyer) July 17, 2019

Fans quickly flocked to social media to share their excitement at the possibility of staying in the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile. It will be a tough room to book, as it is only available for three days in August. Booking will open July 24th, so it will be a mad dash to book a stay in the iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.

