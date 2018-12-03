Original Studio Chairs From The Oprah Winfrey Show Being Auctioned To Help Gifted Disadvantaged Girls

December 3, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
oprah

USA Today

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines

The Oprah Winfrey Show ran for 25 seasons, 4,500 episodes and ending in 2011. Now, according to TMZ, Screenbid is auctioning off 48 official studio audience chairs from the program, for charity.

The chairs, each with it's own authentication plaque, are very reasonably priced, with an asking bid of under $100 each.

Proceeds from studio chairs will benefit Oprah's Leadership Academy Foundation in South Africa, which helps gifted girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The auction for The Oprah Winfrey Show chairs ends Dec. 17.

What a cool piece of television history!

 

Tags: 
The Oprah Winfrey Show
Screenbids
Oprah Winfrey Show Studio Chairs
Oprah
Oprah's Leadership Academy Foundation in South Africa