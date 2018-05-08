The Original Avengers Got Matching Tattoos

Ok, everyone but Mark Ruffalo.

After the success of Avengers: Infinity War, the original Avengers got together to get matching tattoos. Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth inked their skin with a very special version of the Avengers logo.

Apparently it all started when Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans got their tattoos in New York. After some peer pressure from Johansson and Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth had artist Joshua Lord fly to L.A. so they could all be twinkies.

AND, the Avengers even returned the favor to Lord, giving him the exact same tattoo. Each Avenger was allowed to pick up the tattoo needle and draw one line on Lord's leg.

Looks like The Hulk is on the clock now!