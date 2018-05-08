The Original Avengers Got Matching Tattoos
Ok, everyone but Mark Ruffalo.
After the success of Avengers: Infinity War, the original Avengers got together to get matching tattoos. Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth inked their skin with a very special version of the Avengers logo.
Apparently it all started when Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans got their tattoos in New York. After some peer pressure from Johansson and Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth had artist Joshua Lord fly to L.A. so they could all be twinkies.
@avengers part 2... But on this night receiving was just as sweet ... Thank you @joshualord on behalf of all of us #chrisevans #scarlettjohansson @renner4real @chrishemsworth ... -- and #dj credit @jimmy_rich
A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on
And last but certainly not least to the #firstavenger my brother #ChrisEvans “Now we are one...” @renner4real @chrishemsworth #scarlettjohansson #chrisevans -- @jimmy_rich and tattoos @joshualord
A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on
Did you guys check out the new tattoo of avengers? Just check out @robertdowneyjr feed, you'll know------ The actual credit behind the theory goes to @accurate.mcu 1. Tattoo 2. Avengers logo 3. Six Avengers 4. Arc Reactor 5. Part Of a Star for Cap 6. Black Widow's symbol 7. Hawkeye’s arrow . . #ironman #captainamerica #blackpanther #blackorder #thanos #scarletwitch #avengers #poster #infinitywar #falcon #wintersoldier #marvel #marvelcinematicuniverse #mceu #blackwidow #hawkeye #illustration #ultron #vision #doctorstrange #deadpool #graphicdesigner #designer #infinitystones #wakanda #hulk #soulstone #vision #powerstone #thanosdemandsyoursilence
A post shared by Daanys Art (@daanys.art) on
AND, the Avengers even returned the favor to Lord, giving him the exact same tattoo. Each Avenger was allowed to pick up the tattoo needle and draw one line on Lord's leg.
@avengers part 1... They say it’s better to give than to receive ... @joshualord -- and #dj credit @jimmy_rich
A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on
Looks like The Hulk is on the clock now!