Oprah Winfrey Announces 2020 Wellness Tour

Oprah Winfrey may not play any instruments, but that’s not stopping her form hitting the road and going on tour. The media mogul announced on Wednesday that she will be embarking on her first national arena tour in five years. The ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus’ tour will be in nine different cities across the country, starting in January of 2020.

The ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus,’ presented by Weight Watchers, will see Oprah, joined by high profile guests, bringing a full day of wellness to the nine cities the tour will visit. “What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” said Oprah Winfrey. The media mogul hopes to use her experience as a motivation for wellness.

Each stop on the tour will see attendees spending time with Oprah, as she shares her story, and helps them develop their own plan for wellness. Through research and interactive exercises, the tour hopes to guide attendees to create and follow a plan for wellness in their lives. Of the nine cities, Dallas made the list, and will host Oprah’s event on February 15th.

Via People