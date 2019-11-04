Olivia Newton John’s Outfit From ‘Grease’ Fetches Over $400K At Auction

Somewhere in the world are two collectors who are now the proud owners of Olivia Newton John’s leather jacket and skintight pants from the closing number of ‘Grease’.

The two paid a hefty price for these two pieces of movie memorabilia. The leather jacket went for $243,200 while the pants that Newton-John famously had to be sewn into, sold for $162,500.

The combined total for the ensemble fetched $405,700 at auction. A few other items from ‘Grease’ were up for auction but didn’t go for anywhere near as much as Newton-John’s outfit.

A ‘Pink Ladies’ jacket went for $50,000 and a poster signed by Newton-John, John Travolta, director Randal Kleiser, and producer/ songwriter John Farrar, sold for $64,000.

Proceeds from the jacket and pants, along with other items sold at the auction, went towards the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

Via: USA Today