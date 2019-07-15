Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ On Its Way To Becoming The Longest-Running No.1 Single Of All Time

Old Town Road just keeps breaking records. 

As of this week, ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks. The hit song is on its way to becoming the longest-running No. 1 single of all time. 

Though it still has a few more hurdles to clear. It’s currently in third place behind “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. 'Old Town Road' would need to stay at number 1 for two more weeks before taking the top spot. 

This week ‘Old Town Road’ has surpassed ‘Macarena’ as the longest-running No. 1 debut single of all time. Lil Nas X celebrated the good news with a tweet. 

