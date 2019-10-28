Old List Of '100 Greatest Singers' Resurfaces And Brings Controversy

Leave it to Twitter to spice up individuals augmented opinions. This past week was no different. The Twitter account Classic Rock in Pics posted a Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. The post generated thousands of views within hours. Unfortunately, Classic Rock in Pics failed to inform that the list was first published on Dec. 31, 2010. Almost a decade ago it is out dated and explains why music enthusiasts were confused over the singer’s rankings.

Rolling Stone Magazine list of Top 100 Singers of All Time. Thoughts?https://t.co/nq2WAOnUsq pic.twitter.com/JnGCBgd5CO — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) October 20, 2019

The 2019 Twitter verse had opinions about the placement of music legends like Stevie Nicks, Elvis Presley and Whitney Houston. Singers Frank Sinatra, George Michael, Celine Dion and Ella Fitzgerald did not make the list cut, which fueled the Twitter thread enragement.

I looked for Ella, and Frank Sinatra, right off the bat and found them missing in action. The two extremely talented singers released hundreds of albums over several decades but somehow didn't make the cut. Ouch !! — Chris Buxton (@BearsWax) October 21, 2019

Rolling Stone ended up releasing a statement on the random success of its article from nearly a decade ago.

Via:Silive