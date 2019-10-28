Old List Of '100 Greatest Singers' Resurfaces And Brings Controversy

The article is almost a decade old

October 28, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Credit: Ivan_Neru

Credit: Getty Images/ Ivan_Neru

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Music News

Leave it to Twitter to spice up individuals augmented opinions. This past week was no different. The Twitter account Classic Rock in Pics posted a Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Singers of All Time" list. The post generated thousands of views within hours. Unfortunately, Classic Rock in Pics failed to inform that the list was first published on Dec. 31, 2010. Almost a decade ago it is out dated and explains why music enthusiasts were confused over the singer’s rankings.

The 2019 Twitter verse had opinions about the placement of music legends like Stevie Nicks, Elvis Presley and Whitney Houston. Singers Frank Sinatra, George Michael, Celine Dion and Ella Fitzgerald did not make the list cut, which fueled the Twitter thread enragement.

Rolling Stone ended up releasing a statement on the random success of its article from nearly a decade ago.

Via:Silive

 

Tags: 
Twitter
Greatest Singers
list
Controversy
Rolling Stone
Classic Rock in Pics
Out Dated
Article