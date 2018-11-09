Ohio Woman Steals More Than $1600 Worth Of Girl Scout Cookies

An Ohio woman was arrested for stealing rougly $1,600 worth of Girl Scout Cookies.

Noel Hines, 31, ordered a large amount of cookies, roughly 400 boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Trefoils pricing at $4 a box, then never made a payment.

The Girl Scout organization and local police tried to contact Hines for six months for the payment. Hines never responded and later was arrested for theft.

Spokesperson of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio says this rarely happens and they're hoping to recover as much money as possible.

via WCPO Cincinnati