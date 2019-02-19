Trailer For The Motley Crue Biopic “The Dirt” Is Here

February 19, 2019
Billy Kidd
Members of Motley Crue

Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

We’ve known for a while that a biopic about Motley Crue was coming to Netflix. It was never announced when we might get to see this glorious film, until now.

Netflix has just released the first trailer for “The Dirt” and we can’t be more excited. The film is based off Motley Crue’s 2001 best-selling autobiography that chronicles the band through their highs and lows. 

The film is directed by Directed by Jeff Tremaine and stars Douglass Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Colson Baker/Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee and Daniel Webber as Vince Neil. 

"The Dirt" comes to Netflix on March 22nd. Check out the trailer below. 

