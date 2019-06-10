Nickelodeon Is Reviving 'Are You Afraid Of The Dark?'

Nickelodeon has been working on bringing back the cult classic 'Are You Afraid Of The Dark?' Now the studio has announced who they’ve cast for their revival series.

The group of teenagers who call themselves the Midnight Society will be played by, Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya Cech, Tamara Smart, Jeremy Taylor, Lyliana Wray. “Blindspotting” star Rafael Casal will join the cast as a ringmaster named “Mr. Tophat.”

The new limited series will consist of three hour-long episodes that will have the new Midnight Society tell the terrifying tale of the Carnival of Doom. 'Are You Afraid Of The Dark?' Will return to Nickelodeon this October, just in time for Halloween.

The original anthology series aired from 1992 to 1996, it was then brought back for two more seasons 1999 with new writers. Will you be tuning in this Halloween to watch one of your favorite childhood shows?

Via: Variety