Nowitzki Way Historic Street Naming Ceremony

Video of Nowitzki Way gets Dallas City Council approval

Mark your calendar and join the City of Dallas on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for the historic Street Naming Ceremony from 12p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Victory Plaza at the American Airlines Center located at 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219. The Dallas City Hall will unveil “Nowitzki Way” and honor Dirk Nowitzki’s 21-year NBA career and contributions to the city of Dallas.

We can't think of a better way to honor @swish41! Don't miss this historic street naming ceremony on Oct. 30. https://t.co/ebVxV5j6cg pic.twitter.com/1skqb0vo2l — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) October 16, 2019

The Dallas City Council voted to change part of Olive Street near the American Airlines Center to Nowitzki Way for former Maverick, Dirk Nowitzki. The official vote passed on last Sept. 25. The vote was unanimous to officially rename Olive Street, between Field Street and Victory Avenue as “Nowitzki Way.”

All Mavs fans should plan to be there to rejoice the Dallas Maverick legend.

Dirk changed the game there will never be another one like Nowitzki #MFFL -- pic.twitter.com/rcNJA7AF1m — Marcus Kinlow (@Kinlow82) September 26, 2019

