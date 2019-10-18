Nowitzki Way Historic Street Naming Ceremony

The Dallas City Hall will unveil “Nowitzki Way”

October 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki

Credit: © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sport

Mark your calendar and join the City of Dallas on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for the historic Street Naming Ceremony from 12p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Victory Plaza at the American Airlines Center located at 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219. The Dallas City Hall will unveil “Nowitzki Way” and honor Dirk Nowitzki’s 21-year NBA career and contributions to the city of Dallas.

The Dallas City Council voted to change part of Olive Street near the American Airlines Center to Nowitzki Way for former Maverick, Dirk Nowitzki. The official vote passed on last Sept. 25. The vote was unanimous to officially rename Olive Street, between Field Street and Victory Avenue as “Nowitzki Way.”

You can RSVP to the Facebook Event Page here

All Mavs fans should plan to be there to rejoice the Dallas Maverick legend.

Via: Dallas Special Events / Facebook Events Page

