Spire Falls At The Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris As Fire Continues

On Monday afternoon the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris France caught fire. The cause of the blaze is not yet known, though fire officials told Agence France-Presse that the fire was potentially linked to the renovation of the building.

The fire has since toppled the 300-foot-high spire of the Catholic landmark. No injuries have been reported at this time. Ashes have begun pouring onto people who have started gathering in the streets below to watch the blaze. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo posted on Twitter urging everyone in the area to stay away while firefighters tried to control the flames.

Smoke could be seen blowing from miles away. Cathedral has survived the French Revolution and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions.

